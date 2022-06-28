Retirement Planning Group Cuts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Retirement Planning Group cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 0.6% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.32 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

