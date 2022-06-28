Retirement Planning Group Grows Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Gpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

