Retirement Planning Group Has $2.50 Million Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Retirement Planning Group decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,020,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,035,000 after acquiring an additional 90,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 252.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 625,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,632,000 after acquiring an additional 448,092 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 517,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,070,000 after buying an additional 219,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2,167.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 246,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,417,000 after acquiring an additional 236,058 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $109.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day moving average is $123.33. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $103.44 and a 12-month high of $136.75.

