Retirement Planning Group Has $8.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Retirement Planning Group reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 565,615 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

