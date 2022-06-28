Retirement Planning Group Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Retirement Planning Group trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378,835 shares during the quarter. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF comprises 1.0% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group owned 8.04% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $9,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,487,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 94,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,204,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DYNF opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $39.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.