Retirement Planning Group Purchases 19 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Retirement Planning Group grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $887.30.

TSLA opened at $734.76 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $773.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $894.30.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,169 shares of company stock worth $365,584,809. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

