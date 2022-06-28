Retirement Planning Group Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $74.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

