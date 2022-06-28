Retirement Planning Group Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Retirement Planning Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $390.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

