Retirement Planning Group Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Retirement Planning Group lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741,015 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.8% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 1.84% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period.

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $45.77.

