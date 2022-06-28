Retirement Planning Group Sells 1,816 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Retirement Planning Group trimmed its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group owned 0.66% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA NJAN opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.22.

