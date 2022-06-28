Retirement Planning Group Sells 434 Shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)

Retirement Planning Group reduced its position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group owned 4.83% of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $741,000.

JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.24. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $39.76.

