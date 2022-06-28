Retirement Planning Group Sells 5,227 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Retirement Planning Group lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day moving average of $110.58. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

