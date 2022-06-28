Retirement Planning Group Sells 625 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Retirement Planning Group cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 107,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,552,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 21,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.85.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

