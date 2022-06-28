REV Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

REV Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. REV Group has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect REV Group to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $683.47 million, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 2.17. REV Group has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.06 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

REVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.25 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of REV Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 563.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 38.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 15,401 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

