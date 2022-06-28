Reviewing FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF)

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) and FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Till Capital and FedNat’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $160,000.00 97.69 -$1.56 million N/A N/A FedNat $245.55 million 0.02 -$103.10 million ($6.59) -0.05

Till Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FedNat.

Risk and Volatility

Till Capital has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FedNat has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.7% of FedNat shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of FedNat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and FedNat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A N/A N/A FedNat -46.44% -185.40% -7.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Till Capital and FedNat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A FedNat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Till Capital beats FedNat on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Till Capital (Get Rating)

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, vanadium, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property; and option interest in the Carlin Vanadium property located in Nevada, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About FedNat (Get Rating)

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

