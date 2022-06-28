Reviewing Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) & EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX)

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Rating) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and EMX Royalty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Booker Minerals N/A N/A -$27.47 million ($1.62) -0.39 EMX Royalty $7.53 million 27.64 -$23.74 million ($0.05) -37.99

EMX Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Booker Minerals. EMX Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Booker Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMX Royalty has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and EMX Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -142.96% -142.79% EMX Royalty -19.11% 1.80% 1.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pacific Booker Minerals and EMX Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A EMX Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

EMX Royalty has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 136.84%. Given EMX Royalty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EMX Royalty is more favorable than Pacific Booker Minerals.

Summary

EMX Royalty beats Pacific Booker Minerals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Booker Minerals (Get Rating)

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. in February 2000. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About EMX Royalty (Get Rating)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

