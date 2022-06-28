Reviewing STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for STORE Capital and Centerspace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STORE Capital 1 4 1 0 2.00 Centerspace 0 4 5 0 2.56

STORE Capital currently has a consensus price target of $32.83, indicating a potential upside of 20.62%. Centerspace has a consensus price target of $105.25, indicating a potential upside of 30.58%. Given Centerspace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centerspace is more favorable than STORE Capital.

Risk & Volatility

STORE Capital has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerspace has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares STORE Capital and Centerspace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STORE Capital $782.66 million 9.76 $268.35 million $1.11 24.52 Centerspace $201.71 million 6.14 $610,000.00 ($0.62) -130.00

STORE Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Centerspace. Centerspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STORE Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

STORE Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. STORE Capital pays out 138.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Centerspace pays out -471.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. STORE Capital has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. STORE Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares STORE Capital and Centerspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STORE Capital 36.52% 5.65% 3.02% Centerspace -1.74% -0.45% -0.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of STORE Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Centerspace shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of STORE Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Centerspace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

STORE Capital beats Centerspace on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STORE Capital (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

About Centerspace (Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

