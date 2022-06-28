Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $574,844,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $328.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $343.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.