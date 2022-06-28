Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 397 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 397 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after acquiring an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $481.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $213.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $393.13 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

