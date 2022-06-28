Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,466,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 337,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

