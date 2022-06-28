Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,755 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,029,000 after buying an additional 1,031,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,613,000 after buying an additional 1,080,545 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,873,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,158,000 after acquiring an additional 279,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.