Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.07.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.