Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after buying an additional 5,368,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $282,258,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,394,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $74.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.57. The company has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.