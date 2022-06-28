Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.56. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

