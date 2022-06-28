Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 204.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 329,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,190 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 7.1% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $24,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average of $70.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- Should You Consider Polestar Stock After Its IPO?
- PagerDuty Stock Rides the Digital Operations Management Trend
- MarketBeat Podcast: How to Profit In The Bear Market
- SentinelOne Stock Looks to Secure a Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.