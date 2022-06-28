Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $436,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after buying an additional 2,648,829 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after buying an additional 2,294,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $127.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

