Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,673 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day moving average of $110.58. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

