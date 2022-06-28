Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $702,000 Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYF. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $529,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.63 and a 12-month high of $58.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

