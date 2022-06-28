Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $830,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $138.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

