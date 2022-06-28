Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Invests $231,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,162,000 after acquiring an additional 64,638 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,169,000 after purchasing an additional 85,186 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,801,000 after purchasing an additional 92,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,878,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,506,000 after buying an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GD opened at $223.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.87.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.
About General Dynamics (Get Rating)
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
