Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 62,686 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 172.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,686 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF comprises 1.6% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.