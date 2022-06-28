Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 64 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after purchasing an additional 451,292 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $241,021,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,311,000 after purchasing an additional 65,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 257,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $426.98 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $400.05 and a 1-year high of $533.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $446.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.17.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

