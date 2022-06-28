Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after buying an additional 2,984,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,429,000 after buying an additional 2,213,153 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $2,222,027,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.69.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

