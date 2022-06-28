Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 858,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,487,000.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $21.75.

