Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average of $95.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.