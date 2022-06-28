Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 148 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $233.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.32. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

