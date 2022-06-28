Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,803 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,888,000 after buying an additional 5,139,675 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,418 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13.

