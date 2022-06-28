Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,131 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iStar were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAR. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iStar in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in iStar in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iStar by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in iStar by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAR. StockNews.com raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. iStar Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a current ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.90%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

