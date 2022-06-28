Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 387 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.46.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.
In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
