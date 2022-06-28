Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 387 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.