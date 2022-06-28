Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Safehold by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Safehold by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold stock opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average is $55.45. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.06. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $95.29.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 39.77%. The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

