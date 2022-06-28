Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,111,000 after buying an additional 79,417 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,396,000 after purchasing an additional 72,815 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,453,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,229,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock opened at $232.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.