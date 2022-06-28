RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.88 and a 12-month high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$293.98 million for the quarter.

