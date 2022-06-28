Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,691,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,164,000 after purchasing an additional 44,662 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,167,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,992,000 after purchasing an additional 112,742 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,641,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,492,000 after acquiring an additional 29,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,551,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,231,000 after acquiring an additional 95,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,544,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,544,000 after acquiring an additional 244,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBA. Bank of America raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

