Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $350,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 118.6% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 1,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $15,432,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $496.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $464.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.55, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.70.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,088.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,770 shares of company stock worth $8,999,332 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

