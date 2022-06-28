Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $416,000 Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in KLA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in KLA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.00.

KLA stock opened at $338.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.33. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $287.44 and a twelve month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

