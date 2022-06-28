Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $508,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 41,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 230,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 20,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 382,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.42. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

