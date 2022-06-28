Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 255 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,169.27 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,472.31 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,037.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,006.02.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,732 shares of company stock worth $10,277,334 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

