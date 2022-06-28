Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,516 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,422 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.87 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.