Riversedge Advisors LLC Takes $210,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $372,814,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

