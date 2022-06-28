Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RHHBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Roche from CHF 395 to CHF 370 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roche in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.67.

RHHBY opened at $42.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91. Roche has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Roche during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,764,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 25.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,391 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roche during the first quarter valued at about $18,402,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,750,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,548,000 after acquiring an additional 120,595 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

